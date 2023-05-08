Lord Kallazhagar embarks on return journey to His abode

May 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees gathered near Tallakulam to witness Lord Kallazhagar ascending the ‘Poo Pallaakku’ (flower mount) to bid him farewell on His return journey to Azhagarkoil hills early Monday.

Special pujas were performed to the Lord at Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam and the idol was later mounted on a palanquin bedecked with flowers. The family of Mannar Sethupathi was also given honours as part of the rituals.

Further, signalling the end of the festival, the decked-up idol on the ‘Poo Pallaakku’ proceeded from there around 3 a.m.

The procession was given a rousing welcome at Karuppanasamy Temple and Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam and other important points en route.

As the Lord’s procession made its way towards Ambalakarar Mandapam, a large number of devotees had congregated on the streets and various ‘mandagapadis’ to see off the Lord.

The jam-packed streets were abuzz with vendors selling knick-knacks and devotees distributing prasadam, braving the chill weather caused by the recent rain.

The deity’s procession was taken along Mariamman Temple near Outpost, and reached K. Pudur by evening.

Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of Sundararaja Perumal Temple M. Ramasamy said the Lord’s procession visited over 470 ‘mandagapadis’ in His journey into the city.

The procession is expected to reach Maravar Mandapam via Moondrumavadi by 10 p.m., where ‘Thirumanjanam,’ the purificatory ritual, will be performed.

After an overnight halt at Appan Thirupathi, the Lord will reach the hills via Kallandiri early Tuesday. The festival will conclude on Wednesday after ‘Utsava Santhi’ performed to the deity.