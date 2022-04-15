Lord Kallazhagar embarks on his journey to Madurai

Lord Kallazhagar leaves his abode in Alagarkoil for Madurai on Thursday as part of the annual Chithirai festival. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Lord Kallazhagar, the presiding deity of Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Azhagarkoil, began his journey to Madurai as part of the Chithirai festival on Thursday evening.

The deity, in the attire of a common man, was brought out of the sanctum sanctorum on a golden palanquin carried by 30 volunteers at 6.30 p.m. amid chanting of hymns.

Thousands of devotees followed the deity with pomp and cheer on his journey to Madurai as he exited the temple at 7.05 p.m.

The procession will make stopovers at more than 455 mandahapadis during His journey till Vaigai river. Early on Friday morning, the palanquin of Lord Kallazhagar will reach Moondrumavadi for ‘Ethir Sevai’.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Lord Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai early on Saturday morning.