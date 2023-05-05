May 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Devotees from far and near gathered along the Vaigai river banks to witness Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river on Friday. Braving the early morning drizzle, they waited patiently for the Lord to arrive for the annual ritual, as part of the Chithirai festival.

The venue was chock-a-block with devotees arriving from places across the State.

The devotees along with their families and friends started arriving as early as 2 a.m.. Many even entered the river hours before the event began while many perched themselves atop buildings to get a bird’s eye view of the event. People had made their way on to the Albert Victor Bridge, New Kalpalam and the Obula Padithurai causeway to catch a glimpse of Lord Kallazhagar.

Several youth jumped into the river and playfully splashed water on each other and even tried forming human pyramids for fun. Though some succeeded and some failed, it evoked laughter and joy nevertheless.

The festive spirit was fuelled as the popular song ‘Vararu Vararu Azhagar Vararu’ was played multiple times, boosting the energy of the devotees including children, dressed up as Lord Karuppasamy and Lord Kallazhagar, who frequently broke into celebratory dance.

As Lord Kallazhagar made his entry into the river, devotees welcomed the deity with loud cheers. Women devotees were seen holding pots with jaggery and camphor to offer their prayers. Parents carried their children on their shoulders to witness the event better while many were connected via video calls with their loved ones, compensating for their absence.

Many devotees had their hands up in veneration while many held up their smartphones to capture the moment.

Many devotees dressed up as the Lord Kallazhagar sprayed water out of bags made out of goat hide despite the weather being cloudy. It is usually sprayed on the devotees as a respite from the heat. As per the legend, the water is sprayed on the Lord to cool him down as he is angered to learn that His sister, Goddess Meenakshi’s wedding with Lord Sundareswarar was over before his arrival.

Communal harmony was boosted as devotees distributed prasadam on many streets.

Though it was fun for the youth to blow plastic bugle along the streets leading to the river, many devotees were displeased at the noise. The youth, who were gathered in the river, were repeatedly told not to hurl slippers in the air.

Yet, the congregated devotees resorted to having fun and celebration, thus upholding the festive spirit.