Lord Kallazhagar decked up with 'poo pallakku'

Lord Kallazhagar on a flower-decked palanquin to mark the Chithirai festival celebrations at Alagarkoil in Madurai on Friday.

30 April 2021 20:20 IST

Madurai

Lord Kallazhagar of Sundararaja Perumal Temple was decked up with 'poo pallakku' on the temple premises here on Friday.

Usually, Lord Kallazhagar leaves for his abode — Azhagarkoil Hills — from the city, signalling the end of Chithirai festival. But, this year all the festivities associated with Chithirai festival were held on the temple premises due to restrictions imposed by the government because of COVID-19 pandemic.

An official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department said that the public were not allowed to have a darshan after the floral decoration.