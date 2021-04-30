Madurai

Lord Kallazhagar decked up with 'poo pallakku'

Lord Kallazhagar on a flower-decked palanquin to mark the Chithirai festival celebrations at Alagarkoil in Madurai on Friday.  

Madurai

Lord Kallazhagar of Sundararaja Perumal Temple was decked up with 'poo pallakku' on the temple premises here on Friday.

Usually, Lord Kallazhagar leaves for his abode — Azhagarkoil Hills — from the city, signalling the end of Chithirai festival. But, this year all the festivities associated with Chithirai festival were held on the temple premises due to restrictions imposed by the government because of COVID-19 pandemic.

An official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department said that the public were not allowed to have a darshan after the floral decoration.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 8:21:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/lord-kallazhagar-decked-up-with-poo-pallakku/article34451568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY