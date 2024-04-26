April 26, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees gathered near Tallakulam to witness Lord Kallazhagar on his ‘Poo Pallaakku’ (flower mount) as he began his return journey to Azhagarkoil hills early Friday morning.

After performing special pujas to the Lord at Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam, the idol was later mounted on a palanquin bedecked with flowers. The family of Mannar Sethupathi was also given honours as part of the rituals.

Signaling an end to the week-long festival, the decorated idol on the Poo Pallaakku proceeded from the location around 3 a.m.

The procession was accompanied by thousands of devotees who waited the whole night to witness the Lord leaving for his abode. The Lord received a welcome at Karuppanasamy Temple and Prasanna Ventkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam and many other important points enroute.

As the procession made its way towards Ambalakarar Mandapam, many devotees had congregated on the streets and at various ‘mandagapadis’ to see the Lord.

It was a festive atmosphere as the jam-packed streets were abuzz with vendors selling knick-knacks and devotees distributing prasadam. The deity’s procession went along Mariamman Temple near Outpost and reached K. Pudur by evening.

The procession is expected to reach Maravar Mandapam via Moondrumavadi by 10 p.m., where ‘Thirumanjanam,’ the purificatory ritual, will be performed. After an overnight halt at Appan Thirupathi, the Lord will reach the hills via Kallandiri early Saturday.

