GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lord Kallazhagar begins his journey back to Azhagarkoil on Poo Pallaakku

April 26, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees throng Karuppanasamy Temple in the early hours of Monday to have a darshan of Lord Kallazhagar on ‘Poo Pallakku’ at Tallakulam in Madurai.

Devotees throng Karuppanasamy Temple in the early hours of Monday to have a darshan of Lord Kallazhagar on ‘Poo Pallakku’ at Tallakulam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Thousands of devotees gathered near Tallakulam to witness Lord Kallazhagar on his ‘Poo Pallaakku’ (flower mount) as he began his return journey to Azhagarkoil hills early Friday morning. 

After performing special pujas to the Lord at Ramanathapuram Mannar Sethupathi Mandapam in Tallakulam, the idol was later mounted on a palanquin bedecked with flowers. The family of Mannar Sethupathi was also given honours as part of the rituals. 

Signaling an end to the week-long festival, the decorated idol on the Poo Pallaakku proceeded from the location around 3 a.m. 

The procession was accompanied by thousands of devotees who waited the whole night to witness the Lord leaving for his abode. The Lord received a welcome at Karuppanasamy Temple and Prasanna Ventkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam and many other important points enroute.

As the procession made its way towards Ambalakarar Mandapam, many devotees had congregated on the streets and at various ‘mandagapadis’ to see the Lord.

It was a festive atmosphere as the jam-packed streets were abuzz with vendors selling knick-knacks and devotees distributing prasadam. The deity’s procession went along Mariamman Temple near Outpost and reached K. Pudur by evening.

The procession is expected to reach Maravar Mandapam via Moondrumavadi by 10 p.m., where ‘Thirumanjanam,’ the purificatory ritual, will be performed. After an overnight halt at Appan Thirupathi, the Lord will reach the hills via Kallandiri early Saturday.  

Lord Kallazhagar on ‘Poo Pallakku’ at Karuppanasamy Temple at Tallakulam in Madurai on Friday.

Lord Kallazhagar on ‘Poo Pallakku’ at Karuppanasamy Temple at Tallakulam in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.