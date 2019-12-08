Lootelcafe in Rameswaram comes as a boon to tourists

Ramanathapuram

Scores of pilgrims and tourists who visit the pilgrim island of Rameswaram for offering worship at the historic Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple now enjoy a delightful public restroom experience thanks to ‘Lootelcafe’ a pocket friendly café with premium restrooms, established by DCB Bank.

The private sector commercial bank has established the facility with Ekam Eco Solutions at Agnitheertham seashore near the town bus stop, frequented by pilgrims and tourists who enjoy water sports at the nearby Olaikuda beach.

Finding that the beach received good number of footfalls every day and there were no clean washrooms in the vicinity, the DCB bank has established the eco-friendly facility with sustainable circular sanitation model. This is the first of its kind facility in the district. The restrooms attached to Lootelcafé were being managed by professionals.

One has to buy a coupon for ₹10 to have a cup of tea and use the restroom freely or use the restroom and take the free tea. “The whole idea is to provide a clean and hygienic restroom to the pilgrims and tourists,” Yeswant, a spokesman of Lootelcafé, said. The response has been tremendous and they propose to establish one more such facility in Rameswaram, he said.

A release from the bank said 1,000 to 3,000 litres of water was used to maintain the Lootel’s hygiene every day. The facility has four underground septic tanks, in which a specially designed bacterial culture developed by Ekam Eco Solutions was dosed periodically.

This helps breakdown/degrade the sewage waste into water, di-nitrogen and carbon dioxide. The treated sewage with low Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was moved into a fifth tank, where the water was filtered through a process and disinfested by nascent oxygen generation in-situ. The clean water was then reused for gardening and other cleaning activities, the release said. “This process not just treats the sludge but also helps in conserving water by reusing the processed water,” it said.

Commenting on this initiative, Gaurav Mehta, Head CSR at DCB Bank said “with the unique concept of circular economy of eliminating waste and ensuring continual use of resources we believe this is great step towards preserving our natural resources for years to come.”