Looking through the eyes of children

October 19, 2023 - MADURAI

The ongoing Madurai Book Fair is a treasure trove of old world charm for children. A large crowd of children can be seen jostling at the comic stalls, some listen with rapt attention at the stall that unravels the ancient history and for some this is the space where their talents can be explored and displayed.

At the Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research stall, children step in to view the photographs of Chola and Pandya period inscriptions.

“The children know that it’s ancient Tamil and they are curious to know what it conveys,” says Udhaya Kumar, who is manning the stall. “After Keezhadi came into the limelight, we are seeing a lot of visitors, including research scholars, asking us for various books on the topic. But what is really interesting is the amount of interest that has been generated among school students. That is the reason we have decided to give a five-minute talk every time a group of students come to the stall. They are the ones who will have to preserve and also unearth the archeological evidence of our glorious past,” he says.

At the comic book stall, Phantom and Tex Willer have flown off the shelves, Lucky Luke and Irumbukkai Mayavi are being grabbed by little hands. “Children are now interested in comics and we have sold more comics this year than last year”, says the publishing house employee. “Though we think that children are spending more time on mobile phones, this year inquiries for annual subscriptions for many comic books have been on the rise”, she adds.

The Department of School Education is using the book fair to promote and instil literary learning among the children. Just before the book fair, the department had organised various competitions for government and corporation school students. The winners of these competitions are attending workshops being conducted by the Education Department along with Turning Point Bookstore.

On a given day, around 60 children participate in storytelling workshops, comic strip drawing, etc.

Mr. Saravanan, Headmaster of a corporation school, says it is dissemination of education as these children will go back to school and tell other students and teachers what they have learnt here.

For Surya Preethi of Turning Point, this is the second year of collaboration with the government, and she says that this year it was a more inclusive affair as they had children from a special school also attending a workshop here.

