Look for regular income, farmers told

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy at a farmers’ day meeting in Sivaganga on Friday.

18 December 2020 21:09 IST

SIVAGANGA

Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy has urged farmers to look for regular income apart from earning by cultivation of paddy during a particular season.

Presiding over the grievance meeting here on Friday, he said the animal husbandry department officials had so many schemes and projects. By rearing goats or other milch animals or by raising organic produces, farmers can earn an income on a monthly basis.

Growing paddy may bring in revenue only during a season. Instead of remaining idle in the remaining months, farmers can look for value-addition in the sector.

The Collector said that a WhatsApp group would be started soon for the benefit of farmers by the Department of Agriculture officials here. Exchange of ideas and schemes offered by the government may benefit farmers. Similarly, whenever any farmer living in any corner of the district could capture the picture of the crop, where he/she may have encountered pest related problems, the officials may be able to give a solution promptly, he added.

Farmers wanted special camps to be held for treating animals in their blocks. Collector directed officials to examine the modalities and announce dates. With the change in weather, many farmers raised the issue separately during the meeting. Hence, it was proposed to organise camps.

The officials said that many farmers had established their own ponds and raised fishlings in them. The Collector said the district administration would be happy to encourage more and more farmers to come forward and set up their own ponds and announced to issue 1,000 fishlings free of cost for such progressive farmers through the Fisheries Department.

The Collector said farmers need not have any apprehension over the opening of Direct Procurement Centres. ‘Like last year, wherever the DPCs functioned, officials would keep them open this season. As and when the harvest of paddy starts, they can approach the DPCs and sell them,’ he said.

The farmers said the PWD was not releasing water in the Vaigai properly so that some hamlets in Manamadurai could not get water and channels/ ponds remained dry. The Collector said that he would look into the grievance.

DRO K Latha, Joint Directors (Agriculture) Venkatesan, Murugesan (Animal Husbandry) Lead District Manager Illavazhagan and DRDA Project Director Vadivel participated in the meeting held at the Collectorate. The Agriculture Department had displayed the latest schemes and products on display for the benefit of farmers.