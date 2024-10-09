GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Look for alternative to bridge in Alangulam, says MP

Published - October 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce inspects bridge work at Alangulam on Wednesday.

Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce inspects bridge work at Alangulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Parliament C. Robert Bruce has instructed officials of the Department of Highways to look for alternative arrangements for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in Alangulam instead of constructing the bridge in this town.

As Mr. Robert Bruce inspected the ongoing construction of the bridge at Alangulam, which forms part of the Tirunelveli – Tenkasi four-lane highway, on Wednesday along with officials from Department of Highways, the public complained that the proposed bridge would seriously affect the vehicular movement within the town.

“Since the service roads on both sides of the bridge will become narrow after the construction of the bridge, the movement of vehicles via these roads will become very difficult. Hence, officials have been told to look for alternative arrangement which should ensure smooth flow of traffic along the four-lane highway and also inside the townl,” said Mr. Bruce.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.