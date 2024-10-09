Look for alternative to bridge in Alangulam, says MP

Member of Parliament C. Robert Bruce has instructed officials of the Department of Highways to look for alternative arrangements for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in Alangulam instead of constructing the bridge in this town.

As Mr. Robert Bruce inspected the ongoing construction of the bridge at Alangulam, which forms part of the Tirunelveli – Tenkasi four-lane highway, on Wednesday along with officials from Department of Highways, the public complained that the proposed bridge would seriously affect the vehicular movement within the town.

“Since the service roads on both sides of the bridge will become narrow after the construction of the bridge, the movement of vehicles via these roads will become very difficult. Hence, officials have been told to look for alternative arrangement which should ensure smooth flow of traffic along the four-lane highway and also inside the townl,” said Mr. Bruce.