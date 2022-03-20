Longest container vessel calls at VOC Port

The V.O.C Port Authority had a reason to celebrate as it accommodated the longest container vessel that ever called at the Port here on Sunday.

With strenuous efforts to outreach the highs of the Port and Dakshin Bharat Gateway Terminal (DBGT) on every level of Port and terminal operations, the officials berthed (MV. MSC VIDHI with LOA 277m and arrival draught of 12.5m).

The DBGT reached the milestone by surpassing the earlier record of accommodating a 269m container vessel and displayed its commitment to trade with continuous efforts to improve the existing infrastructure and its reliability.

The container vessel with a load capacity of about 5770 TEU’s arrived from Port Louis. The vessel had a total throughput of 1,549 crane moves here and was bound for Colombo as next port.

Despite the current trade crisis due to port congestions and equipment shortage, the VOC Port Authority stood the test and served with such special arrangements.

Port Chairman T K Ramachandran lauded the efforts of Traffic Manager and Deputy Conservator of the Port Authority and DBGT Team on the remarkable achievement and stated that “this record upholds the superior infrastructure, operational efficiency and committed workforce of Tuticorin Port Fraternity”.