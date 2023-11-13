Long weekend renders gig workers jobless

November 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The three-day long weekend owing to Deepavali rendered gig workers in Madurai jobless.

Since many of the people staying away from home in Madurai, including bachelors and college students, went home to celebrate Deepavali, many shops relying on such customers closed shop for two days. This made people who work for food-delivery applications jobless for two days.

Though the two-day period is not considered a huge gap, this is unusual for the food delivery people as even during festival times they would have considerable orders from people who stay back, said M. Panneer, one such worker from Madurai.

“Each of us got not more than three or four delivery orders. Even on Monday, many shops remained shut. Last year, food joints kept their shops open to meet the demand,” Mr. Panneer said.

A sales manager of an international food chain outlet in K.K. Nagar in Madurai said they had sales of only 10% of what they would usually have on weekends. “Due to the lesser demand, we cut short the employees’ strength for two days,” he added.

Another gig worker said they anticipated that they would receive only fewer orders because of the long holidays and due to that many did not turn in for work.