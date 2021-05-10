Long queues to buy Remdesivir

Madurai

Long queues were witnessed outside Madurai Medical College (MMC) on Monday as people lined up from morning to buy Remdesivir.

Since Saturday, the anti-viral drug is being sold across the counter to the public at MMC. Each vial of Remdesivir costs ₹1,568. A maximum of six vials will be sold to each person.

Interested buyers must submit the doctor’s prescription, CT scan report, RT-PCR test report, a photocopy of the patients’ and their Aadhaar card. The medical team present at the counter will verify the records and sell the drug only to eligible persons

On Monday, hundreds of people stood in long queues under the hot sun to buy the drug. Besides locals, people from other southern districts also arrived in private vehicles. There was even one buyer from Vellore.

However, only around 500 vials were available at the counter and sold quickly. A source from GRH said many bought the maximum limit of six vials. As a result, a lot of buyers had to return empty-handed.

“If there are only a limited number of vials available, then the authorities could have at least informed us earlier,” said L. Arun, a prospective buyer.