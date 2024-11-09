Long queue at Silver Cascade as officials check e-pass of tourists entering Kodaikanal

Expressing dissatisfaction over the implementation of the e-pass system for vehicles entering hill stations such as Kodaikanal and Nilgiris by the High Court, the district administration officials swung into action on Saturday.

As a result of which, vehicles piled up for over five kilometres in Kodaikanal hill station forcing the tourists to stay on the ghat road for over two hours since morning.

The High Court had directed the district administration to introduce certain systems which would not only protect the eco-system in the hills, but also bring in details about the requirements needed for providing better infrastructure and among others.

Following the order, from May 7, the Dindigul and Nilgiris district administration introduced a QR code for the visitors. After downloading and filling-in the information including their names, address, place of stay in Kodaikanal/Nilgiris, they were let in by the authorities.

Initially, the officials provided the details of vehicles entering the hill station, the number of visitors applying for e-pass on daily basis (datewise) and among others. However, over a period of time, citing different reasons, the checks were not done properly or regularly.

When the issue was brought to the notice of the judiciary, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction and directed the officials to submit reports.

As a sequel to this, Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi held a meeting and directed the officials from the Revenue, Tourism, Police, Rural Development and other departments to check the e-pass system without fail.

Though a press release stated that the QR code would be popularised among the visitors and that it would be made available in nearby restaurants, petrol filling stations and shops at the plains, there was huge rush at Silver Cascade.

Many passengers were taken aback due to the piling up of vehicles and also by the irritable staff.

Not in a mood to allow any vehicle to go without being checked, the staff, unconcerned over the ‘inconvenience’ caused, took their time to check the incoming vehicles.

A senior official said that they have made arrangements to check the e-pass at the plains itself from Sunday as it would ensure there was no traffic jam at the hill station. All the check post staffs, including the forest department officials, have been sensitised to carry out the screening swiftly, he added.