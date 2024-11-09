 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Long queue at Silver Cascade as officials check e-pass of tourists entering Kodaikanal

Published - November 09, 2024 05:41 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau
E-pass being verified by officials at the municipal toll gate near Silver Cascade in Kodaikanal on Saturday.

E-pass being verified by officials at the municipal toll gate near Silver Cascade in Kodaikanal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expressing dissatisfaction over the implementation of the e-pass system for vehicles entering hill stations such as Kodaikanal and Nilgiris by the High Court, the district administration officials swung into action on Saturday.

As a result of which, vehicles piled up for over five kilometres in Kodaikanal hill station forcing the tourists to stay on the ghat road for over two hours since morning.

The High Court had directed the district administration to introduce certain systems which would not only protect the eco-system in the hills, but also bring in details about the requirements needed for providing better infrastructure and among others.

Following the order, from May 7, the Dindigul and Nilgiris district administration introduced a QR code for the visitors. After downloading and filling-in the information including their names, address, place of stay in Kodaikanal/Nilgiris, they were let in by the authorities.

Initially, the officials provided the details of vehicles entering the hill station, the number of visitors applying for e-pass on daily basis (datewise) and among others. However, over a period of time, citing different reasons, the checks were not done properly or regularly.

When the issue was brought to the notice of the judiciary, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction and directed the officials to submit reports.

As a sequel to this, Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi held a meeting and directed the officials from the Revenue, Tourism, Police, Rural Development and other departments to check the e-pass system without fail.

Though a press release stated that the QR code would be popularised among the visitors and that it would be made available in nearby restaurants, petrol filling stations and shops at the plains, there was huge rush at Silver Cascade.

Many passengers were taken aback due to the piling up of vehicles and also by the irritable staff.

Not in a mood to allow any vehicle to go without being checked, the staff, unconcerned over the ‘inconvenience’ caused, took their time to check the incoming vehicles.

A senior official said that they have made arrangements to check the e-pass at the plains itself from Sunday as it would ensure there was no traffic jam at the hill station. All the check post staffs, including the forest department officials, have been sensitised to carry out the screening swiftly, he added.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.