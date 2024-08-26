Lone tusker enters village, injures one

A lone male elephant that entered a village near Shencottai in Tenkasi district in the small hours of Monday triggered panic.

When the tusker entered Karisal Kudiyiruppu around 3 a.m., most of the villagers remained indoors. Those who tried to chase the wild animal back into the forest had to run to safety as the elephant turned on them.

In the commotion, the elephant pushed aside one Arumugasamy before entering the nearby forest. Mr. Arumugasamy was admitted to hospital with minor injuries. Alerted by the villagers, Police and the Forest Department personnel arrived at the spot to chase the elephant back into the deep forest.

