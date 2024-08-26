GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lone tusker enters village, injures one

Published - August 26, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A lone male elephant that entered a village near Shencottai in Tenkasi district in the small hours of Monday triggered panic.

When the tusker entered Karisal Kudiyiruppu around 3 a.m., most of the villagers remained indoors. Those who tried to chase the wild animal back into the forest had to run to safety as the elephant turned on them.

In the commotion, the elephant pushed aside one Arumugasamy before entering the nearby forest. Mr. Arumugasamy was admitted to hospital with minor injuries. Alerted by the villagers, Police and the Forest Department personnel arrived at the spot to chase the elephant back into the deep forest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.