Lok Sabha results | O. Panneerselvam trails in Ramanathapuram, IUML candidate establishes early lead

Updated - June 04, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 01:35 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Nawas Kani of the IUML, part of the DMK’s alliance, had a lead of over 20,000 votes ahead of Mr. Panneerselvam, as per early trends

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

Former Chief Minister and independent candidate O Panneerselvam seen during an election campaign in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in April | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was trailing behind Nawas Kani of the IUML, a constituent of the DMK’s INDIA bloc.

In the first round, Mr. Nawas Kani had polled 22,259 votes, while Mr. Panneerselvam secured 13, 786 votes. The AIADMK candidate had polled 4927 votes, while the Naam Tamilar Katchi bagged 4,248 votes.

In the cumulative second round, which was released at noon, the IUML candidate polled 47,014 votes, while Mr. Panneerselvam had got 26,964 votes. The AIADMK and NTK were far behind with 9,921 votes and 8,492 votes respectively.

Interestingly, there are five Panneerselvams contesting in the constituency. Except for former Chief Minister Mr. O. Panneerselvam, all the other four candidates with the same name had polled just double digits at the end of the second round.

Sivaganga

At the end of fifth round, Indian National Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram had secured 1,02,720 votes. The AIADMK candidate Xavier Dass polled 54,924 votes, while BJP’s Dhevanathan Yadav got 41,148 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Ezhilarasi had polled 36,027 votes.

