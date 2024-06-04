GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha results | O. Panneerselvam trails in Ramanathapuram, IUML candidate establishes early lead

Nawas Kani of the IUML, part of the DMK’s alliance, had a lead of over 20,000 votes ahead of Mr. Panneerselvam, as per early trends

Updated - June 04, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 01:35 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna
Former Chief Minister and independent candidate O Panneerselvam seen during an election campaign in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in April

Former Chief Minister and independent candidate O Panneerselvam seen during an election campaign in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in April | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, was trailing behind Nawas Kani of the IUML, a constituent of the DMK’s INDIA bloc.

In the first round, Mr. Nawas Kani had polled 22,259 votes, while Mr. Panneerselvam secured 13, 786 votes. The AIADMK candidate had polled 4927 votes, while the Naam Tamilar Katchi bagged 4,248 votes.

In the cumulative second round, which was released at noon, the IUML candidate polled 47,014 votes, while Mr. Panneerselvam had got 26,964 votes. The AIADMK and NTK were far behind with 9,921 votes and 8,492 votes respectively.

Interestingly, there are five Panneerselvams contesting in the constituency. Except for former Chief Minister Mr. O. Panneerselvam, all the other four candidates with the same name had polled just double digits at the end of the second round.

Sivaganga

At the end of fifth round, Indian National Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram had secured 1,02,720 votes. The AIADMK candidate Xavier Dass polled 54,924 votes, while BJP’s Dhevanathan Yadav got 41,148 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Ezhilarasi had polled 36,027 votes.

Related Topics

Madurai / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.