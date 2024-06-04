Lok Sabha results | DMK front leads in early trends in south Tamil Nadu

As per early trends as of 10 a.m., nine out of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu showed leads in favour of the DMK front candidates, while the AIADMK’s ally DMDK, was marginally ahead in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency at the end of first round of counting of votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in south TN: Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

According to information received from the counting centres, the DMK front was leading in nine LS constituencies in the first round, while the AIADMK’s ally, DMDK, which had fielded late actor-politician Vijayakant’s son V. Vijaya Prabhakaran was marginally leading in Virudhunagar, pushing sitting Congress MP Manickam Tagore to the second position. Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, fielded by the BJP, was in the third position.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Vilavancode Assembly, where a by-poll was held, Congress candidate Tharahai Cuthbert was leading, with V.S.Nanthini of the BJP coming in second, as per early trends.

Among the significant candidates contesting in the southern Tamil Nadu are: T.T.V. Dhinakaran from Theni as a BJP ally, DMK’s sitting MP Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi, former Union minister Pon. Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent backed by the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy is trying his luck from the Tenkasi (reserved) constituency on the AIADMK’s symbol, while John Pandian is in the fray with the BJP’s support. BJP Assembly floor leader and former minister Nainar Nagendran is contesting in Tirunelveli.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Madurai, Su. Venkatesan from the CPI (M), an ally of the DMK front was leading in the first round. The AIADMK’s Saravanan was in the second position and the BJP’s Raama Srinivasan was in the third place.

In Tirunelveli, Congress candidate Robert Bruce had polled 20,786 votes in the first round while BJP’s Nainar Nagendran had 16,578 votes.

In Thoothukudi, DMK’s Kanimozhi was sitting comfortable with 29,618 votes pushing the AIADMK candidate Sivasami Velumani to a distant second with 6,963 votes while TMC candidate S.D.R. Vijayaseelan had polled 6,854 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kanniyakumari, sitting MP Vijay Vasanth from the Congress was leading by 5,418 votes while BJP’s Pon. Radhakrishnan was trailing behind.

In Dindigul, the CPI (M) candidate Sachidanandan had established a strong lead with over 16,500 votes at the end of second round, while the SDPI candidate Mohamed Mubarak was trailing behind by over 8,000 votes.

The DMK also established a good lead in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency with Thanga Tamil Selvan securing over 20,000 votes in the first round. The AIADMK candidate was second and the BJP supported candidate, Mr. Dhinakaran of the AMMK was in the third position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delays in some centres

In the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, the keys of the lock to the strong room, where the Ambasamudram Assembly segment EVMs were stored, were missing. With the help of a stone, the lock was broken, officials said.

Likewise, in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, the strong room where the EVMs of the Sattur Assembly segment were stored could not be opened due to malfunctioning of the lock. After about 10 minutes, the officials managed to open the room.

For some time, journalists at the Virudhunagar counting centre staged a demonstration as there was ‘delay’ in releasing the results. However, officials said they had to cross-check the numbers and had to comply with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. After an explanation given by officials, the stir was withdrawn.

Many journalists squatted outside the media centre in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency condemning the delay in the release of the numbers. Poll officials and senior police officers pacified them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.