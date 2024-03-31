Lok Sabha polls | Tirunelveli Collector tells flying squad officials to handle public with care

March 31, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Under the guise of checking vehicles or any individual, no body should get an impression of harassment or being targeted, said Tirunelveli Collector and Returning Officer K.P. Karthikeyan here on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate in the presence of senior officers from the Police, Revenue and other departments, he appealed to the flying squad team members to stick to the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission of India.

The objective of the ECI is to conduct a fair and free poll in a transparent manner. To achieve this goal, the officials have been given certain tasks and one among them is to carry out vehicle checks. If any individual, who carried cash or other articles, which were supported by genuine documents, the officials had the discretion to release. “No need for a seizure,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECI or any other officer in charge of the poll-duty have not directed to harass the public or take any individual to task, he clarified and added that the officials shall take due care while executing their duty. He also urged them to be more careful while checking vehicles driven by womenfolk by having women officials around.

Grievance cell

The RO said that in the event of a seizure of cash or gift items by the flying squads in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, the public can produce documents as laid out by the ECI. The senior officials comprising Project Director (Mahalir Thittam), PA (Accounts) to Collector and the District Treasury Officer would take steps to redress the grievances.

The officials would be available at the election control room functioning in the Collectorate complex from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Public can also register complaints and grievances in the toll free number: 1800 425 8373, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.