ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Surveillance teams seize gold jewellery, cash in Madurai, Rajapalayam

March 18, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Madurai

Officials said the 29.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery and the ₹1.54 lakh in cash seized did not have the correct documents for their transportation

The Hindu Bureau

The cash seized by a Flying Squad Team of the Rajapalayam Assembly Constituency, being counted, on Sunday, March 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The day the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday, March 17, 2024, surveillance teams in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts made their maiden seizures of valuables that were being transported without proper documents.

According to officials, a Static Surveillance Team of the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, led by Sub-Registrar (Cooperative), P. Thanganathaguru, was checking vehicles near Mandela Nagar in Perungudi, and seized around 29.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from a logistics company vehicle.

While the driver claimed that the jewellery was brought by air from Mumbai and was being taken to a jewellery showroom, since the valuables did not have proper documents for transportation, they were seized. The jewellery were handed over to the Treasury Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a Flying Squad Team of the Rajapalayam Assembly Constituency, seized ₹1.54 lakh in cash from the driver of a cargo vehicle on Sunday night.

The team, led by Agriculture Officer, G. Mariappan, intercepted the vehicle near Pudupalayam. The driver claimed that the cash was collection from selling poultry birds in Tenkasi. The vehicle was returning to Tiruppur.

The cash was handed over to the Assistant Returning Officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US