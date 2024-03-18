Lok Sabha polls | Surveillance teams seize gold jewellery, cash in Madurai, Rajapalayam

March 18, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Madurai

The day the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday, March 17, 2024, surveillance teams in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts made their maiden seizures of valuables that were being transported without proper documents.

According to officials, a Static Surveillance Team of the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, led by Sub-Registrar (Cooperative), P. Thanganathaguru, was checking vehicles near Mandela Nagar in Perungudi, and seized around 29.7 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from a logistics company vehicle.

While the driver claimed that the jewellery was brought by air from Mumbai and was being taken to a jewellery showroom, since the valuables did not have proper documents for transportation, they were seized. The jewellery were handed over to the Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, a Flying Squad Team of the Rajapalayam Assembly Constituency, seized ₹1.54 lakh in cash from the driver of a cargo vehicle on Sunday night.

The team, led by Agriculture Officer, G. Mariappan, intercepted the vehicle near Pudupalayam. The driver claimed that the cash was collection from selling poultry birds in Tenkasi. The vehicle was returning to Tiruppur.

The cash was handed over to the Assistant Returning Officer.