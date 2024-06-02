Lok Sabha polls | Counting agents will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside Thoothoukudi centre

Counting agents representing various candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the counting centre, officials at the Thoothukudi VOC Engineering College said, after a meeting held on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

General Observer Divesh Sehara, Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathy and other officials participated in the meeting that reviewed the preparedness ahead of the June 4 counting of votes polled during the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 66.88 % votes were polled in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency. According to officials, Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti Assembly constituencies will have 21 rounds of counting, while Vilathikulam, Oddapitaram, Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam Assembly segments will have 19 rounds.

In all, 349 officials who were given training, will be in-charge of the counting process. To begin with, postal ballots would be counted.

Officials said that counting agents who have been issued passes alone shall be eligible to enter the centre. “To avoid confusion, separate entries have been given for the agents, candidates, officials and others on duty,” the officials added.

Since April 19, a three-tier security arrangement has been in place at the counting centre. The centre has 243 CCTVs installed inside and outside, and the agents have been staying there in turns.

In Thoothukudi, there were a total of 28 candidates in the fray. The counting is set to start from 8 a.m. on June 4, the officials said.

