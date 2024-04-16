Lok Sabha polls | Centre’s funds to T.N. have quadrupled under PM Modi’s regime: BJP president Nadda

April 16, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - TENKASI

Claiming that the Centre’s share of funds to Tamil Nadu quadrupled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, at an election campaign in Tenkasi on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, reeled out statistics in support of his statement. Mr. Modi, he said, would not spare the “corrupt DMK” after he became Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Canvassing for votes for BJP’s candidate for the Tenkasi (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency B. John Pandian after a 3 km road show from Azad Nagar Bridge to Tenkasi Old Bus Stand, Mr. Nadda said the country was in need of Mr. Modi’s leadership to ensure a ‘Developed India’. India, which became 5th largest economy in the world under the leadership of Mr. Modi, would become the third largest economy in 2027, if the BJP could return to power for its third successive tenure, he said.

Mr. Nadda said the Centre’s share to Tamil Nadu has multiplied by a factor of four since 2014. While ₹48,000 crore had been spent by the Centre under the ‘Bharatmala’ scheme to lay 12,000 km of roads in Tamil Nadu, a subsidy to construct 60 lakh toilets had also been given to ensure dignified lives for Tamil Nadu women. Besides, 14 lakh houses had been built for below poverty line families of Tamil Nadu in the past 10 years with Central assistance. Permission had also been given by the Modi-led government to starting 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“For Mr. Modi, Tamil Nadu is very special. However, the DMK claims that the Centre is refusing to give its due share to Tamil Nadu. The DMK, which is known as dynastic, money swindling and a katta panchayat party, will face the music soon after Mr. Modi becomes the Prime Minister. A DMK leader has amassed wealth to the tune of ₹1.34 lakh crore and Mr. Modi will not spare these corrupt persons, and will take due action after June 4,” Mr. Nadda claimed.

The BJP leader said the party, as promised earlier, “had built the Ram temple” and abrogated Article 370 that giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It would fulfill all its poll promises made in the BJP’s manifesto this time too, he said.

Earlier, the BJP high command had planned to organise Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show in Tenkasi. However, this was cancelled twice on both April 5 and 13, without any stated reason.

