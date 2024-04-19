Lok Sabha polls | BJP’S Pon. Radhakrishnan says booth capture may take place in Kanniyakumari constituency

April 19, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari BJP candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan, after casting his vote at a polling booth at the SLB government higher secondary school in Nagercoil, said that there were apprehensions about possible booth capturing in the Kanniyakumari constituency.

“The District Election officer should make note of this and take action before any such untoward incident takes place,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Further, he alleged that the Congress distributed liquor to voters in coastal areas by smuggling bottles via a sea route. “This is how the Congress, which says it follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, works” he charged, adding that the BJP was the only party that had openly declared that it would not give cash for votes. “This policy is going to make us win and Kanniyakumari constituency will be one among the 400 constituencies that the BJP will win,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan is contesting against incumbent MP Vijay Vasanth, who has been fielded by the Congress once again, and the NTK’s Maria Jennifer Clara Michael.