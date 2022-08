Lok adalat held

ADVERTISEMENT A total of 17 cases out of the 210 listed cases were settled at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 2.47 crore. At the Madurai district court, a total of 12,184 cases were settled out of the 13,055 listed cases. The total settled amount was ₹ 17.93 crore.

