Lok adalat held
A total of 17 cases out of the 210 listed cases were settled at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 2.47 crore. At the Madurai district court, a total of 12,184 cases were settled out of the 13,055 listed cases. The total settled amount was ₹ 17.93 crore.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.