Lok adalat held in various districts

A micro level lok adalat was held at the Madurai District Court on Saturday by following the COVID-19 guidelines that included mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The highlight of the lok adalat was the settlement of ₹60 lakh to the family of A. Ramar, a 50-year- old man who is in coma for the last four years, following a bike accident. Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu handed a copy of the order to his wife A. Sudha.

A total of 380 cases were listed out of which 218 cases were settled. A total of ₹2.5 crore was settled at the lok adalat in Madurai. In Dindigul, 64 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹3.47 crore.

In Theni, 2,296 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹1.46 crore. Similarly, in Ramanathapuram, 28 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹1.42 crore. Three cases were settled in Sivaganga and the total settled amount was ₹16 lakh.