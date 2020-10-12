Loggerhead turtle released into the sea

An adult loggerhead sea turtle that was found on Mandapam seashore in Gulf of Mannar was safely released into the sea by Forest department officials on Monday.

Forest Range Officer of Mandapam G. Venkatesh said the turtle, which weighed around 80 to 100 kg, was found on the Mandapam seashore. “It could have reached the shore because of the strong current in the sea. But the turtle had no external injuries,” he said.

Initially, when the forest department officials released the turtle into the sea, it returned to the shore. So the officials moved further into the sea and released it,” said Mr. Venkatesan.