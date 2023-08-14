Loganathan takes charge as Commissioner of Police

August 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

J. Loganathan has assumed office of the Commissioner of Police of Madurai City on Monday.

He succeeds K.S. Narenthiran Nayar who has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (South Zone).

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2002-batch IPS officer, Mr. Loganathan started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli district, and has served as Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri, CB-CID, Chennai and Pudukottai.

He was Deputy Inspector General of Police in Thanjavur and on promotion became the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi.

Previously, he was Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, in Chennai.

Besides maintenance of law and order, the new Commissioner said that he would focus on prevention of crime and expeditious investigation into crimes against women.

He said he would leverage the use of technology in policing and also ensure that prompt action is taken on petitions received at police stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.