Loganathan takes charge as Commissioner of Police

August 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
J. Loganathan, the new Commissioner of Police of Madurai City.

| Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

J. Loganathan has assumed office of the Commissioner of Police of Madurai City on Monday.

He succeeds K.S. Narenthiran Nayar who has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (South Zone).

A 2002-batch IPS officer, Mr. Loganathan started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli district, and has served as Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri, CB-CID, Chennai and Pudukottai.

He was Deputy Inspector General of Police in Thanjavur and on promotion became the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi.

Previously, he was Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, in Chennai.

Besides maintenance of law and order, the new Commissioner said that he would focus on prevention of crime and expeditious investigation into crimes against women.

He said he would leverage the use of technology in policing and also ensure that prompt action is taken on petitions received at police stations.

