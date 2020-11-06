Lodge owners asked to register with Ministry of Tourism websites

All owners of lodges in Virudhunagar district have been advised to register the details of their lodges with the two websites of Ministry of Tourism.
In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said that the details of lodges should be registered in https://nidhi.nic.in (National Integrate Database for Hospitality Industry) and https://www.saathi.qcin.org (System for Assessment Awareness and Training for Hospitality Industry).
The lodge owners would get an opportunity for self-appraisal of the facilities in their lodges and a certificate on it would help them to improve their business. Besides, various trainings provided by the Indian Government to the lodge workers could benefit the workers, the statement said.
The details to be registered with the websites should be shared with the Virudhunagar district Tourism Office over touristofficevirudhunagar@gmail.com
Further details can be obtained from the Tourist Officer, District Collectorate, Virudhunagar – 626-002 or over 04562-252598 and 73977-15689.
