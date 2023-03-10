Locomotives will have washrooms within cabins: GM

March 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The locomotives, to be rolled out in future, will have a washroom within the cabin for loco pilots’ use, according to Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at Madurai Railway Building, where Members of Parliament from southern districts were present for a meeting with railway officials, the GM said there were no washrooms in the existing locomotives and creating the facility in them might not be possible. New locomotives would have a washroom which would be of great relief especially for women loco pilots.

The Hindu had recently published an article captioned, “Women loco pilots fight against rules that deny them lighter jobs during pregnancy.” Southern Railway Mazdoor Union assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar said women loco pilots had conveyed to President Draupadi Murmu their plight and sought her intervention. The President had asked the Railway Ministry to look into the issue.

Meanwhile, some of the women loco pilots submitted a memorandum to Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, who attended the meeting here. They said the railway administration should give them lighter jobs during pregnancy and menstrual cycle. Mr. Vaiko assured them of raising the issue in Rajya Sabha in the upcoming session.

He urged the railway administration to bring back Madurai division recruitment under the administrative control of Railway Recruitment Board, Chennai. He also demanded a direct day train between Madurai and Bengaluru.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told media persons that the top bureaucrats in the Railway Board should be present at the meeting attended by the MPs. “We would like to know whether the demands tabled by us were accepted or could be implemented or not... When decisions could not be taken by the officials present, it was a waste of time for everyone,” he added.

Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar said the long-pending demands were fulfilled by the railways after his meeting with the Railway Minister and the Prime Minister. He wanted the railways to introduce a train between Dindigul and Kumuli (Lower Camp), for which a survey report was submitted.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who had submitted a long wish list, told media persons that the Railway Board had “in principle” agreed to operate a new train between Mettupalayam and Thoothukudi thrice a week.

“When the board gives its approval, the operation will begin,” he said, adding it would be an important link for people from the southern districts to travel to the western side of Tamil Nadu. He also said the railway authorities had assured to take up the expansion of Koodal Nagar Junction in Madurai in a big way.

MPs Manickam Tagore, P. Velusami, Dhanush Kumar, K. Shanmugasundaram and Su. Thirunavukkarasar spoke. Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth welcomed the gathering.