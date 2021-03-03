Locomotive trial run conducted in Andipatti-Theni section

Madurai

03 March 2021 19:29 IST

With the third phase of Madurai-Bodi gauge conversion work completed in Andipatti-Theni section, railway construction officials on Wednesday conducted a locomotive trial run on the stretch.

The new BG single line in Madurai-Usilampatti section was cleared for traffic in January last and the next stretch between Usilampatti and Andipatti was completed in December. Now, railway officials have completed track linking work between Andipatti and Theni for 17 km.

“Manual packing of ballast has been completed. Before the ballast packing machinery is run on the newly laid track, the track linking work has to be formally tested with a trial run,” a railway official said.

Hundreds of rail users and members of public thronged Theni railway station to accord a grand reception to the maiden run of locomotive on the new track. They also rained flower petals on the engine.

The rolling of locomotive is an indication to the railway headquarters of completion of rail linking work.

Since no train is being operated in the Madurai-Andipatti section till now, railway officials sought police help to regulate traffic on the level crossings during the trial run.

After two more rounds of ballast packing, the track will be ready for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The remaining work between Theni and Bodi will be taken up in the next fiscal. Removal of encroachment along the track alignment is to be taken up to facilitate work.