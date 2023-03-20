ADVERTISEMENT

Loco running staff stage protest against stringent conditions

March 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Loco Running Staff Wing of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Monday staged a demonstration against the recent Railway Board order that laid down stringent conditions for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

The protest was led by Loco Running Staff Wing divisional secretary N. Alaguraja in the presence of SRMU Madurai divisional secretary J. M. Rafi. The agitators were opposed to the new conditions, which they said were tantamount to treating the staff as slaves.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rafi said that the board had ordered the crew members to hand over their mobile phones after reaching the running room. “Even if we have to wait for 20 hours at a railway station to get the duty, the officials are insisting that the crew members should sleep inside the running room, which is not practically possible,” he said.

Besides, they were not allowed to talk to their family members. The crew members were not allowed to go out even for their regular morning or evening walk.

The railway administration contended that incidents like signal passing, a safety violation, occurred only due to lack of proper sleep by the pilots and assistant pilots, assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar said. “If this be the real reason, does the administration have any mechanism to find out whether the same crew members take adequate rest when they are at home?” he asked.

The protesters also complained about lack of washroom facilities for the crew members who work non-stop for several hours. Similarly, lack of adequate number of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots was causing distress to the crew members who need to work without taking leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US