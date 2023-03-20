Loco running staff stage protest against stringent conditions

March 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

Members of Loco Running Staff Wing of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Monday staged a demonstration against the recent Railway Board order that laid down stringent conditions for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

The protest was led by Loco Running Staff Wing divisional secretary N. Alaguraja in the presence of SRMU Madurai divisional secretary J. M. Rafi. The agitators were opposed to the new conditions, which they said were tantamount to treating the staff as slaves.

Mr. Rafi said that the board had ordered the crew members to hand over their mobile phones after reaching the running room. “Even if we have to wait for 20 hours at a railway station to get the duty, the officials are insisting that the crew members should sleep inside the running room, which is not practically possible,” he said.

Besides, they were not allowed to talk to their family members. The crew members were not allowed to go out even for their regular morning or evening walk.

The railway administration contended that incidents like signal passing, a safety violation, occurred only due to lack of proper sleep by the pilots and assistant pilots, assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar said. “If this be the real reason, does the administration have any mechanism to find out whether the same crew members take adequate rest when they are at home?” he asked.

The protesters also complained about lack of washroom facilities for the crew members who work non-stop for several hours. Similarly, lack of adequate number of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots was causing distress to the crew members who need to work without taking leave.