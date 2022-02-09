Loco running staff protest move to increase working hours

Madurai

09 February 2022 17:49 IST

Loco Running Staff Wing of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) members staged a demonstration here on Wednesday against the railway administration’s move to increase crew working hours to 100 hours in a fortnight.

The protest was presided by wing division secretary Alaguraja.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the protesters, union assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar said after the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer took over, the emphasis was on increasing the crew working hours to 100 hours in a fortnight. With two days of weekly off for loco pilots in a fortnight, the administration expected the running staff to work for 100 hours in 12 days.

The All India Railwaymen Federation had been demanding that the administration declare running staff “intensive” category and restrict their working hours to six hours a day, like controllers. Under the present crew link, the loco pilot in order to work on six routes needed to remember track information of more than 1,500 km, he added.

The SRMU demanded that the crew link be revised so that the pilots needed to work on only two routes to ensure safety of 2,000 passengers travelling in trains.

Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Sudhakaran, who met the agitators, promised to resolve their issues soon.