Loco pilot suspended for operating train in reverse direction without following safety protocol

Published - June 05, 2024 09:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The loco pilot of Tiruchendur - Palakkad Express Train has been placed under suspension as he did not stop the train at a railway station and operated the train in reverse direction to bring it back to the station allegedly without following standard safety protocol.

Sources in the railways said Train Number 16732 Tiruchendur - Palakkad Express, which would usually stop at Kachinavilai station near Nazareth in Thoothukudi district, did not stop at the station at 12.45 p.m. on Monday.

Even as the passengers waiting at Kachinaavilai railway station shouted in a bid to alert the loco pilot, the commuters who had to get down at this station pulled the alarm chain after the train moved about 1.50 km from the station.

After the loco pilot, Aathinathan, operated the train in the reverse direction to bring it back to Kachinavilai station, the passengers got down and boarded the train.

“If a train has to be operated back to the station in reverse direction, due standard safety procedure should be followed. Only after ensuring due monitoring system at behind to check people or vehicles crossing level crossings, if any, and the movement of people across the railway track, the train should be operated in the reverse direction. Since this procedure was not followed in this particular incident, action (suspension) has been taken against the loco pilot,” the sources said.

A senior official, who did not want to be quoted, said inquiry had been ordered.

