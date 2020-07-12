‘Lockdown extension, a necessity’

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that they have covered around 90% of all areas in the district, known as COVID-19 ‘priority spots,’ by establishing fever camps.

Inspecting a COVID-19 Care Centre at Vadapalanji here on Sunday, he said an extension of lockdown by two more days would be useful to establish more such camps.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had issued a press statement regarding extension of the lockdown till June 14.

The RevenueMinister said that although major COVID-19 hotspots were covered under the purview of fever camps within the Corporation limit, they are continuing to establish more such facilities in rural areas. With more fever camps, people with symptoms can be tested without much difficulty, he said and added that health workers were testing anyone with symptoms. Fewer cases had been registered during the last three days and expressed the hope that the trend would continue.

He said the intensified lockdown in Madurai district was successful on Sunday and requested the public not to step out of their homes unless absolutely essential.