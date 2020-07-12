‘Lockdown extension, a necessity’

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that they have covered around 90% of all areas in the district, known as COVID-19 ‘priority spots,’ by establishing fever camps.
Inspecting a COVID-19 Care Centre at Vadapalanji here on Sunday, he said an extension of lockdown by two more days would be useful to establish more such camps.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had issued a press statement regarding extension of the lockdown till June 14.
The RevenueMinister said that although major COVID-19 hotspots were covered under the purview of fever camps within the Corporation limit, they are continuing to establish more such facilities in rural areas. With more fever camps, people with symptoms can be tested without much difficulty, he said and added that health workers were testing anyone with symptoms. Fewer cases had been registered during the last three days and expressed the hope that the trend would continue.
He said the intensified lockdown in Madurai district was successful on Sunday and requested the public not to step out of their homes unless absolutely essential.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath