‘Remain indoors on May 3 also’

Expressing satisfaction over the measures being taken in the district to check the viral infection, M. Karunakaran, Secretary, Department of Handlooms and Textiles and Special Officer monitoring anti-COVID-19 operations in five southern districts, has appealed to the public to remain indoors so as to put an end to the pandemic.

Addressing a review meeting here on Thursday, he said the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations had so far yielded desirable results thanks to coordinated and sustained efforts being taken by all stakeholders. Officials should take these efforts with more vigour till the end of the war against the pandemic. The public should cooperate with the official machinery by remaining inside their houses.

“Those residents, who remained indoors when the total lockdown was clamped in the areas under Tirunelveli Corporation limits on April 26, should continue to extend the same support on May 3 also to check possible transmission of viral infection,” he said.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said the district administration had ensured uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including food, milk, grocery, medicines and other assistance to the residents of nine ‘containment zones’ across the district. She narrated the facilities being extended to doctors, nurses and other staff treating the COVID-19 positive patients in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital whenever they were on duty for seven days and in quarantine for the next seven days.