Lockdown norms relaxed further

MADURAI

As per the direction of the State government, additional relaxation of lockdown restrictions will begin outside COVID-19 containment zones in Madurai district on Monday.

Shops selling essential commodities like vegetables and groceries can function between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Petrol bunks can function between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Petrol bunks located on State and national highways can function all through the 24 hours. All offices can function between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with 33% staff.

With some restrictions, standalone and neighbourhood shops can function between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tea shops, bakeries and restaurants can only provide takeaway service. Shops selling construction materials, automobile spare parts, cement, hardware, household appliances, furniture shops, pushcarts, courier and parcel services can function between the prescribed hours. Shops selling and servicing mobile phones, computers, opticals, electrical appliances, and showrooms selling and servicing two-wheelers and four-wheelers are allowed to remain open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Apart from this, certain additional activities are allowed in Madurai Corporation area. Operation of notebook manufacturing units, borewell units, photo studios, shops selling vessels, books and stationery items and wholesale paper sales are allowed.

All employees and customers of these establishments must wear face masks, maintain personal distancing and regularly disinfect their premises, said a release from the district administration. They must not use air conditioners, the release added.