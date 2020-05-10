Madurai

Lockdown norms relaxed further

MADURAI

As per the direction of the State government, additional relaxation of lockdown restrictions will begin outside COVID-19 containment zones in Madurai district on Monday.

Shops selling essential commodities like vegetables and groceries can function between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Petrol bunks can function between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Petrol bunks located on State and national highways can function all through the 24 hours. All offices can function between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with 33% staff.

With some restrictions, standalone and neighbourhood shops can function between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tea shops, bakeries and restaurants can only provide takeaway service. Shops selling construction materials, automobile spare parts, cement, hardware, household appliances, furniture shops, pushcarts, courier and parcel services can function between the prescribed hours. Shops selling and servicing mobile phones, computers, opticals, electrical appliances, and showrooms selling and servicing two-wheelers and four-wheelers are allowed to remain open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Apart from this, certain additional activities are allowed in Madurai Corporation area. Operation of notebook manufacturing units, borewell units, photo studios, shops selling vessels, books and stationery items and wholesale paper sales are allowed.

All employees and customers of these establishments must wear face masks, maintain personal distancing and regularly disinfect their premises, said a release from the district administration. They must not use air conditioners, the release added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:39:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/lockdown-norms-relaxed-further-madurai/article31552085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY