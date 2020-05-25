Lockdown | Migrant workers leave for home with joy and relief

Shramic special train to Bihar ready to leave Madurai on Sunday. R. Ashok

25 May 2020 05:32 IST

There were some anxious moments before they could set foot into the special Shramik service from Madurai to distant Bihar

Seven migrant workers from Bihar had come all the way to Aruppukottai seeking jobs with better pay. They had hardly worked for four months when the lockdown was clamped down.

The workers survived on meagre food they could lay their hands on since then. With no job and pay for the past 60 days, they badly wanted to return home. It was then that they learnt that a special train to Bihar was leaving from Madurai. The seven walked more than 60 km to reach Madurai junction. “When we reached here, we were told that there was no train and we got stuck on the railway station,” said Nithin Kumar, one of the seven men.

A High Court advocate, Raja Prabhakaran, arranged shelter and food for them. “I took up their case with the district administration and made arrangement for their return journey,” said Mr. Prabhakaran. However, when they turned up at the railway station, they were made to stand apart with 25 other migrant workers from different groups.

To a place of acceptance: Migrant workers having breakfast in Tirunelveli before leaving for Madurai to board the train; (right) Shramic special train to Bihar ready to leave Madurai junction on Sunday.

When the officials said that they could not be accommodated, they were crestfallen. Similar is the case with few other migrant workers from different groups. While some had tickets, others could not get hold of one. Every one of them was anxious that he could be the one left behind. But after some dithering and much to their relief, the officials told them to board the train.

As the train left Madurai on Sunday, the workers waved at the officials with joy and gratitude. The special Shramik service chugged out carrying not only over 1,600 migrant workers, but their hope of reaching home.

Among the passengers were 397 migrant workers from Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Nanguneri and other towns in Tirunelveli district. They were brought to Madurai in 12 buses arranged for the purpose.