Lockdown impact: PESO extends deadline for renewal of licenses

Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), has taken various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals and other healthcare facilities during the nation-wide lockdown.

Its Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Sundaresan, said that the deadline for renewal of licences for fireworks units, shops and magazines has been extended by six months from March 31 to September 30. Besides, the units and shops can renew their licences by September without any penalty, he added.

He said that this initiative would help the units, shops and magazines in a big way at the critical situation.

Instructions have been issued by PESO headquarters to all its offices to ensure grant of licences for storage and transport of medical oxygen urgently.

Besides, Principal Secretaries (Home) of all States have been requested to allow uninterrupted transportation and manufacturing of medical oxygen and nitrous oxide as per the order of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Validity of licenses for transportation of oxygen and other gases which will expire on March 31, has been extended up to June 30.

Validity of licenses for storage, transportation, sale, use and manufacturing of explosives and fireworks which will expire on March 31 has been extended up to September 30. Fee for late renewal of licences will also not be charged, a statement said.

Cylinders used for storage of compressed oxygen, CNG, LPG and other gases, which are due for statutory hydro testing on March 31 shall be deemed to be due for testing on June 30.

Similarly the deadline for statutory testing for safety relief valves and hydro testing of pressure vessels used for storage and transportation of oxygen, LPG and other gases, has been extended up to to June 30.