Lock and seal drive continues in Kodaikanal

KODAIKANAL

For the third consecutive day, when officials from the Municipality here continued with the drive to ‘lock and seal’ illegal structures in the hill station, the affected persons, along with a few public and political party representatives, gathered near the Kalaiarangam and observed a token fast on Wednesday.

Following the directive of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the municipal officials had identified as many as 1400 buildings as illegal and unauthorised. When the court ordered lock and seal, a group of persons submitted a plea to the court praying for exemption. After looking into it, the court gave a relief to an extent that schools and public interest offices such as hospitals may be exempted.

Hence, the officials took stock and in a fresh submission, found that 258 buildings, including hotels, resorts and other commercial structures were unauthorised. After displaying the list on the notice board of the municipal office, the officials began to lock and seal with police protection.

However, the shopkeepers, hoteliers and others who were directly affected by the operation, drummed up support and staged a demonstration on Wednesday.

The speakers urged the officials to consider their plea and give time to regulate. When the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had spoken about the new master plan in the TN Legislative Assembly, the officials can wait until then, they suggested.

The livelihood of thousands of people who were working in hotels and resorts may be a big threat. By locking and sealing the buildings, the normal life in the hill station would also become a big question.

As a mark of protest, the shopkeepers association and other member groups had downed shutters.

However, officials maintained that they were executing the court directive and that the illegal structures and names of the owners had been displayed.