Locations of 26 polling booths to be changed in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

29 September 2021 21:07 IST

As part of rationalization of polling booths, Ramanathapuram district administration has decided to increase the number of polling booths by an additional booth.

After chairing a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties, Collector J. U. Chandrakala said that the draft list of polling booths were released and suggestions were sought from political parties and members of public for rationalisation of the booths till September 25.

The district has 1,369 booths for the four Assembly constituencies.

Based on the suggestion the number of booths will be increased to 1,370. Similarly, based on the number of voters some parts in six polling booths would be changed.

Besides, considering the stability of the buildings of polling booths and the demands of people the location of 26 booths would be changed and the names of 12 booths will be changed.

The proposal will be sent to the State Government for its consent.

District Revenue officer A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan, Revenue Divisional Officers M. Sheik Mohammed and R. Murugan, Personal Assistant to Collector R. Palanikumar, were present.