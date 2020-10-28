Nine locations identified

The State government on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a decision was yet to be taken on the site for construction of the Tenkasi collectorate building.
Additional Advocate General M. Sricharan Rangarajan submitted that nine locations in Tenkasi were identified for the construction of the collectorate. An inspection team comprising officials from the Revenue Department and the district administration had inspected the sites.
The representations sent by various political parties, associations and the general public were taken into consideration and the State government will decide the site for constriction of the collectorate building based on the report of the inspection team, he submitted.
Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi disposed of a batch of public interest litigation petitions that were filed with regard to the site of the collectorate building.
