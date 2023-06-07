Local Management Committee members visit Sterlite Copper plant

June 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Local Management Committee, which has been formed by District Collector K. Senthil Raj for the safe removal of the gypsum lying in the sealed Sterlite Copper campus following instructions from the Supreme Court, visited the plant on Wednesday.

The district administration, following the killing of 13 persons in police firing during the anti-Sterlite agitation, sealed the plant on May 23, 2018. Subsequently, the district administration removed 14 different materials — sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, hydrofluorosilicic acid, isopropyl alcohol, liquefied petroleum gas, high-speed diesel, light diesel oil, heave furnace oil, lubricants, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, rock phosphate, copper concentrate and gypsum — from the 500-acre plant premises.

Except for 1.25 lakh tonnes of gypsum, all materials have been removed from the plant premises. Hence, the district administration, following instructions from the Supreme Court, formed a nine-member Local Management Committee, headed by Thoothukudi Sub-Collector Gourav Kumar, to monitor the removal of the gypsum and other hazardous materials, if any, lying on the premises of Sterlite Copper plant.

The other Committee members — Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thoothukudi Rural) Suresh, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health (Thoothukudi) Saravanan, District Environmental Engineer Hemanth Jayson, District Fire Officer Raj, Executive Engineer (Planning), Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation, Ranganathan, Block Development Officer (Ottapidaaram) Ramraj, Chief Engineer of Sterlite Copper Saravanan and Managing Coordinator Viswanathan — visited the plant premises, along with Mr. Gourav Kumar, to assess the spot before evacuation of gypsum.

The Local Management Committee, during its 1-hour 40 minute-long inspection since 11.50 a.m., reviewed the spot for safe removal of remaining gypsum, secured landfill facility, leachate sump pumping to assess it for any leak, bund rectification of secured landfill facility - 4 and green belt for maintenance.

After taking a look at the thorny bushes grown inside the plant due to lack of maintenance, the members also visited the exit point through which the evacuation of gypsum will be done between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and discussed about the installation of CCTV cameras at this point. Even though policemen will be positioned at this point round-the-clock, every movement at the exit point can be monitored from the control room set-up in the Sub-Collector’s Office as the CCTV cameras installed here has been connected with the control room.

Police personnel have been deployed near the plant’s main entrance and other vital areas in view of the inspection by the Local Management Committee.