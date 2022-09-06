Local holiday

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 06, 2022 19:39 IST



A local holiday has been declared for Dindigul district on September 7 in view of the Kumbabishekam of Sri Mariamman Temple at Natham near here. All State government offices and educational institutions will remain closed. Since the local holiday is not notified under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff. October 1 will be a working day in lieu of the local holiday, Collector S. Visakan said in a press release.

